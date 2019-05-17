Biggest shopping centre solar installation in Melbourne

Sunshine Plaza in Melbourne’s west is now home to the city’s biggest solar installation on a shopping centre.

Powered by almost 50 percent renewable energy, Sunshine Plaza is Melbourne’s most sustainable retail precinct.

Consisting of 4,175 solar panels, the new solar installation has the capacity to produce up to 1.04 megawatts of energy and provides approximately 45 percent of the Plaza’s daily energy requirements.

Over a year, the energy produced will add up to 1,414,930 kWh, which is enough energy to power 245 homes. The installation will also offset 1,414.9 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year, which is equivalent to removing 815 cars from the road.

“We understand we have a considerable footprint in our community, which is why we’ve made significant ​investment​ towards Sunshine Plaza’s solar project,” says centre manager Ian Simpson.

The solar project is just one green initiative as part of Sunshine Plaza’s commitment to environmental sustainability which also includes the installation of LED lighting and continuous improvements to the Plaza’s energy footprint.

“The project encompasses all aspects of what we can do for Sunshine, with particular emphasis on people, sustainability, environment and the community,” adds Simpson.

The Plaza has recently initiated a vision to create the ultimate health and wellbeing precinct in Sunshine. The solar project is one of the initiatives as part of the overall objective to help to change the face of the suburb.