Perth Federation Warehouse Architecture 7 Queen Street
Massive restoration of historic Perth Federation Warehouse

One of Perth’s most recognisable buildings has undergone a $1.5 million restoration.
Architecture & Design Team

17 Apr 2019 1m read View Author

restoration-Perth-Federation-Warehouse-1732011991.png

Built in 1910, 7 Queen Street in Perth is a prime example of the Federation Warehouse style of architecture, which reflects the expansion and development of commerce and trade in the early 20th century.

The building has significant historical value, according to chair commissioner Eric Lumsden.

“It is now one of the most recognisable small buildings in the city and it’s important to ensure the historical tapestry of Perth is preserved,” says Lumsden.

“The end result is a positive contribution to the streetscape in an area that has evolved as a result of the redevelopment of Raine Square and Perth City Link.”

Architect Fred Chaney ensured the building’s original brick exterior was kept, while also improving the building’s accessibility for people with disabilities.

“The building was constructed during a period of economic affluence that followed the state’s gold boom and to incorporate its original character as part of the restoration is a fantastic outcome,” says Lumsden.

Image credit: City of Perth

