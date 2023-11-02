A report commissioned by Business Sydney, Business Western Sydney and the Housing Industry Association has unearthed a vision for Parramatta and Victoria Roads, which would see a light rail network implemented and car yards transformed into medium density housing.

The entire process would see dilapidated buildings and taxi lanes removed in favour of more vibrant, lushly landscaped thoroughfares. The report, titled Three Roads: A Solution to Sydney’s Perfect Housing Storm, believes both Roads could benefit from a George Street-esque beautification process, in which stretches of the famous Sydney street were made car-less.

The report is wary of the time it takes to appropriately plan, design, approve and enact the entire process, but believes that a pro-development stance should be adopted. Transport for NSW has already put the brakes on the proposed light rail extension.

“Sydney has three golden opportunities to dramatically increase housing supply in the form of Parramatta Road, Victoria Road and the Great Western Highway,” says Paul Nicolaou, Executive Director of Business Sydney.

“Each of these roads is crying out for sensible development and is well suited to medium density housing of up to eight storeys complemented by innovative public transport solutions.

“All three present opportunities to provide a mix of affordable housing to enable essential workers to live closer to where they work.”

State Planning Minister Paul Scully says that while Parramatta Road is ripe for revitalisation, processes are complicated.

“It’s complicated as it crosses six different councils, but it’s a part of our focus on increasing density in good locations, with already well-established public infrastructure and proximity to jobs, healthcare and schools,” he says in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I will be looking at how we can work with multiple stakeholders to support more density along this corridor in the form of terraces, townhouses and apartment blocks.”

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne believes that the state government is a deterrent to the transformation of busy, run down streets similar to Parramatta and Victoria Roads, claiming that the Planning Department moves at a glacial pace. Byrne’s Council has already looked into the prospect of transforming council-owned parking lots into affordable housing units.

“I’ve lost count of how many times the revitalisation of Parramatta and Victoria Roads has been floated and talked about,” he says.

“None of the ingredients needed to make it happen – kerbside parking, public transport and mixed development – have ever been delivered by state governments.”