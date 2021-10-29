Croatian furniture designer Prostoria, who's work includes projects in Australia such as Courtyard House and Downside Up House, has celebrated a decade in the design world last month with an exhibition titled Prostoria 10.

The exhibition showcased the research-based principles the brand formulates its designs upon, with a number of sculptures and a climbable net pavilion the main attraction for visitors.

A short film, also titled ‘Prostoria 10’ outlines how the brand has become a design leader in its home country and across the globe. Founded in a time of economic transition, the film tells the story of how the brand’s manufacturing reflects its industrial heritage. Prostoria, since 2011, has brought high-quality products and exhibits to the world, which has placed the business at the forefront of the international furniture market.

Prostoria Chairman, Tomislav Knezovic, says the fundamental values of the brand have been passed down through the generations.

“Prostoria's industrial base, regardless of how big it may have grown, remains in essence a creative workshop led by craftsmen who have grown to become masters in their given fields. Over the years our craftsmen have learned from our designers, and our designers have learned from our craftsmen, frequently over the course of collaborative projects that may last months or years,” he says.

“What has arisen from this is far more than just a line of furniture products. It is a blend of teamwork and living knowledge, and as such lies at the heart of all of prostoria’s activities.

“Although it was the importance of design that radically defined our product portfolio and the identity of the brand, we continue to regard design as a tool for ensuring both the authenticity and the quality of the product rather than an end in itself.”

Much of the exhibition was created specifically for the occasion, with photographs demonstrating the link between the city of Zagreb’s design language with the furniture brands' pieces. A number of natural materials were curated to form sculptures for Prostoria 10 and showcase the skills of the brand’s designers.

The exhibition was divided amongst 10 rooms, with the final room, titled Bacva, themed ‘makers at the core’. A small curation of Prostoria’s designs were accompanied by an animation of the 233 staff who work at the company.

“Prostoria always tries to do something not only for its success and the people within it, but for the common good. What I am proud of is the contribution to the community in development and innovation, but also in the perception of Croatia outside Croatia,” says Knezovic.