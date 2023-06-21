The Breathe Architecture-designed Nightingale Studios will see housing developer Nightingale Housing bring to life its first ever commercial offering in the heart of Brunswick, Nightingale Wurru wurru bilk.

The project sees 24 commercial and retail spaces brought to market by the developer and Colliers. It forms part of the wider Nightingale precinct in Brunswick.

The two-level complex will offer spaces ranging from 17-143 sqm, suiting a wide range of potential tenants. The materials and form of the project acknowledge Brunswick’s heritage and industrial past, with arches, frames, brick and concrete sympathetic to the streetscape. A courtyard sitting at the juncture of all four buildings further consolidates the precinct’s Indigenous affinity with the wider surrounds.

“Living greenery will play a key role across all buildings and levels, from ground to rooftop and at Nightingale Wurru wurru biik. Level one focuses on landscape and is about building a regenerative, biodiverse and lush habitat that brings together all four communities,” says Nightingale Housing CEO Dan McKenna.

“Breathe has thoughtfully incorporated a glazed and open-air landscaped courtyard on level one, providing shared amenity for the overlooking commercial spaces for the residential homes atop.”

The precinct is divided into four communities, each given a Woi Wurrung name around the theme of the ‘sky’ or ‘wurru-wurru’, one of the six layers of Wurundjeri Country. The entire precinct is powered by electricity, solar arrays supplementing 100 percent Certified GreenPower.

“People see Nightingale as an organisation that cares deeply about acknowledging the Indigenous heritage of the places where we are creating new vibrant communities,” McKenna continues.

“We’re excited that these and all the other values we bring to our projects are now being extended to the Nightingale Studios idea - so like-minded businesses can also be part of what we are trying to achieve.”

The precinct features end-of-trip facilities including bike parking and showers on both levels, while in-built seating arrangements provide spaces to connect with colleagues or external entities. Nightingale Wurru wurru biik sits in close proximity to Anstey train station, Sydney Road tram services, and Albion Street bus services and has direct access to the Upfield bike path, just five kilometres from the Melbourne CBD.

“With a median age of 34 years and a population that is projected to grow by 43,000 people and 18,000 households by 2026, The City of Merri-bek is expected to experience significant change,” says Tom Larwill, Manager of Colliers Retail Leasing.

“At Nightingale Wurru wurru biik, a focus is to create a vibrant community of businesses that will improve the amenity and services provided in the area.”

Construction is due to be completed by December 2023. For more information, click here.