The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is bringing a number of experiences that showcase the power of design and colour.

CURATOR GUIDED TOUR: GOYA: DRAWINGS FROM THE PRADO MUSEUM

Join NGV’s Senior Curator of Prints and Drawings, Cathy Leahy and Assistant Curator of Prints and Drawings, Jessica Cole, in a curator guided virtual tour of Goya: Drawings from the Prado Museum.

The world-exclusive exhibition features more than 160 works on paper by Francisco Goya (1746–1828), celebrating the artist’s extraordinary imagination. Goya is considered to be one of the first truly modern artists. In humorous observations, confronting depictions of violence, and surreal flights of fantasy, he presents a vision of humanity that had no equivalent in the art of his day. The 30 minute tour will present the themes, techniques and social commentaries found in Goya’s works while navigating through the 3D virtual exhibition model. A self-guided tour of the exhibit is available through the NGV website.

NATIONAL CHILDREN'S WEEK AT NGV: NGV KIDS: UNDER 5s | LET’S WORK TOGETHER!

A free and virtual event running on 4 November and 9 November at various times, the NGV invites parents to share in a child’s early art experiences and discover artworks from the NGV together with online sessions designed for children under the age of five.

In this online session, running during National Children’s Week, children will look at artworks from the NGV Collection and find out how artists share ideas and work with people to create innovative designs. Children can then share their thoughts on how they work together followed by demonstration of a collaborative art-making activity using an NGV Kids activity sheet.

NGV ONLINE COURSE: IMPRESSIONISM

Commencing 1 November at 10am, Impressionism is inspired by works in the NGV Collection, curators and academic experts guide learners through an introductory study of Impressionism and its enduring legacy.

Over four weeks, participants will be guided through a series of modules, learning about the social, political and cultural influences that led to the birth of Impressionism in France in the late nineteenth century, the key characteristics of the movement and examine the legacy of the Impressionism and how it is being re-interpreted in recent decades.

Enrolments are now open. Standard enrolment is $49 and includes 7-week access to learning materials from 1 November.

NGV ONLINE COURSE: COLOUR

Discover the stories behind the colours we love and how artists and designers have used colour to convey meaning in this self-guided online course.

Over five weeks, NGV curators and guests guide participants through a study of the various facets of colour including colour theory, the history of pigments, the science behind colour and our relationship with it. Held in association with the exhibition Spectrum: An Exploration of Colour at NGV International, this online course explores the central role of colour in art and design throughout history.

Enrolments are open until 7 November, with the standard enrolment $49. Once paid, users are able to access learning materials for 8 weeks.