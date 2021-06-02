The Southern Highlands is set to receive an $80 million boost in the coming months, with the New Berrima Brickworks facility receiving planning approval from the NSW Government this week.

The new facility – that will be able to process more than 50 million standard bricks a year – will ensure the ongoing supply of bricks for the state’s building industry. The new facility will also be able to produce 15 million more bricks compared to the existing precinct, located in Bowral.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the approval of the brickworks is a result for the region and building industry as a whole

“This is a win for the Berrima community. It not only retains the existing workforce but creates 70 new job opportunities and continued investment in the Southern Highlands region,” he says.

Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman says the facility will replace the existing brickworks in Bowral.

“The existing brickworks is more than 96 years old and is getting to the end of its life. As well the Bowral quarry is due to be finished by 2022,” she says.

“It will mean better resources, better technology and better support for the construction industry and an $80 million boost into the regional NSW economy.”

The new facility will be built next to the new Berrima quarry, reducing the number of trucks on residential roads.

The future of the Bowral brickworks site is yet to be determined.

This project will create 65 new construction jobs and five new operational jobs while retaining the 35 existing jobs.

To find out more regarding the facility, click here.

Image: planning.nsw.gov.au/News/2021/$80-million-investment-for-Southern-Highlands.