Global GreenTag has launched its new NaturePositive+ Standard and Declaration program, creating a new benchmark in the certification sector for manufacturing in the built environment.

Unveiled at the Circularity 23 conference, the new standard will enable product manufacturers to improve their processes with biodiversity the focus, as opposed to carbon, to achieve carbon drawdown.

Launching the new standard, before an esteemed audience of circular economy and climate specialists, GreenTag CEO, David Baggs, believes a prioritisation of biodiversity will result in a cleaner, greener future.

“Biodiversity is the key crucial factor that generates carbon sink potential both above ground and more importantly within the soil, together enabling climate repair by taking carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, not just deferring new emissions going into the atmosphere and that’s an important distinction,” he says.

“We are changing the focus on what kind of offsets are purchased by offsetting carbon using ecosystem and forest restoration – a process that 190 nations have already signed up to through the recent global Montreal Kunming Biodiversity Protocol.

“Our intent is to help manufacturing and construction sectors first, to get up and running in nature and climate repair. Products are the basis of our lifestyles and the entire built environment, so we have to focus on the quality of products and materials that are being made.

Baggs believes the new system will offer manufacturers a holistic framework, not just a certification.

“What we see as missing are the scientific metrics for manufacturers to reach for and be guided by that allow the importance of nature and the repair of nature to be included in the assessment and ultimate certification of each product,” he says.

“This is what our NaturePositive+ program will be delivering, a rational process for manufacturers to follow encompass into their product designs, production processes and management of their product at end of life and beyond.”

