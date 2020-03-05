Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
LA’s first motion picture museum
shareShare

LA’s first motion picture museum

Renzo Piano Building Workshop has designed The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which is set to open this December.
Sarah Buckley
Sarah Buckley

05 Mar 2020 1m read View Author

motion-picture-museum-1732011140.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Renzo Piano Building Workshop has designed The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which is set to open this December.

The design is inclusive of a renovation of the May Company Department store, as well as an additional glass sphere that will house the David Geffen theatre.

The museum will be the first of its kind in LA dedicated to motion pictures, the project itself endeavouring to give viewers a ‘behind-the-scenes’ peek into how films are made and their impact.

The May Company department store will be renamed the Saban Building, containing more than 4,600sqm of exhibition space, amenities and event space.

The additional glass sphere was designed to accommodate premieres, where there will be, at the top of glass dome, a terrace that looks out onto the Hollywood Hills.

Tom Hanks, trustee of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures says, “We’re all very proud of what has been accomplished so far in the landmark that is taking shape on Fairfax and Wilshire, and it is a pleasure to announce that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open its doors on December 14th, 2020.”

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap