LA’s first motion picture museum

Renzo Piano Building Workshop has designed The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, which is set to open this December.

The design is inclusive of a renovation of the May Company Department store, as well as an additional glass sphere that will house the David Geffen theatre.

The museum will be the first of its kind in LA dedicated to motion pictures, the project itself endeavouring to give viewers a ‘behind-the-scenes’ peek into how films are made and their impact.

The May Company department store will be renamed the Saban Building, containing more than 4,600sqm of exhibition space, amenities and event space.

The additional glass sphere was designed to accommodate premieres, where there will be, at the top of glass dome, a terrace that looks out onto the Hollywood Hills.

Tom Hanks, trustee of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures says, “We’re all very proud of what has been accomplished so far in the landmark that is taking shape on Fairfax and Wilshire, and it is a pleasure to announce that the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will open its doors on December 14th, 2020.”