NSW Government Architect Abbie Galvin has endorsed recent findings from the UNSW’s City Futures Research Centre, which has found that Sydneysiders want more medium density housing.

Commissioned by Galvin, the Centre surveyed and interviewed a number of people, quizzing them on where they want to live and what influences their purchase of a residence. The number of storeys and residences, material palettes and building age, location, outlook and layout were studied.

Mid-rise apartment precincts with 20 apartments or less are the preferred development among those surveyed, citing a better sense of community and superior design and character as reasons why. Courtyard apartments, row apartments and narrow infill buildings were cited as ideal among respondents.

“This research helped confirm that there is demand for more smaller, well-located apartments to be delivered across NSW,” Galvin says.

“This survey provides valuable information which gives the NSW Government unique insights into the most popular apartment purchasing preferences across NSW. Data collected from this survey helped directly inform the policy aims and objectives of the proposed low to mid rise housing reforms which are now on public exhibition.”

The data collected by the Centre will influence the housing reforms proposed by the NSW Government, which will see areas in close proximity to nominated ‘transport hubs’ rezoned to allow for medium density across Greater Sydney.

“We have a significant opportunity across NSW to make sure the homes of tomorrow match what the community want and need,” Galvin continues.

“Mid-rise apartments were perceived to create a stronger sense of community, and they’re clearly an important housing type that we need to plan for.”

Image: The Surry by Angelo Candalepas and Associates.