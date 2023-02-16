While the number of people working from home has continued on its upward trajectory in the aftermath of the pandemic, you wouldn’t think it would get this high – quite literally.

The Plus Architecture-designed Nineteen First Avenue on the Gold Coast’s Broadbeach will have an entire floor dedicated to occupants who choose to work from home, complete with high-end work suites, boardroom, lounge, library and outdoor entertaining space for functions.

The tower, which scrapes the glitter strip sky at 37 storeys, will look to cater for its occupants through the WFH floor, as well as a number of luxury amenities including a pool, spa and wet deck, gym, sauna, steam room and yoga space as well as an outdoor BBQ and dining area.

Developer Ayrton Mansi from Amansi Projects says the unique space and amenities on offer are a must for high-end residential projects.

“This wouldn’t have been a feature we would’ve remotely considered five or so years ago,” he says.

“It’s very much a sign of the times - but a great one, in my opinion. People are placing a greater emphasis on their work life balance and that’s what this work from home level offers without compromising on the legitimacy of their work.”

Nineteen First Avenue will feature 33 full floor apartments and a double-storey penthouse, as well as floors dedicated to amenities and working from home. The resort-like feel has been emphasised within Plus Architecture’s design, which takes its cues from its beachy surroundings.

The building comprises 33 full floor apartments plus a two level penthouse with four bedrooms, private plunge pool, sunken lounge and fire pit. The full floor apartments have ‘house like’ proportions sitting at 280 square metres and have been purposely designed to feel like a resort.

“The design was heavily influenced by the natural movement and rhythm of the ocean,” says Plus’ Danny Juric.

“The action of the waves hitting the sand creates dynamic, overlapping forms and is denoted at the lower levels, while at the higher levels, this transitions into a calmer tower form with façade elements that reference the geometry generated by the wind hitting the water to create a gentle ripple.

“The approach we’ve taken with the shared spaces of Nineteen First Avenue is to imagine what it would be like to have a holiday year ‘round.”

NPA Projects’ Andrew Erwin says the WFH floor has been created in direct response to buyer feedback.

“I’ve been hoping for a while to see a dedicated work from home level like this and now we have it,” says

“More and more people are working from home these days, coupled with the growth of the gig economy, but usually it's a makeshift office set up in their lounge or bedrooms. This is a purpose built WFH floor with all the creativity, opulence and practicality of a city styled workplace, it just happens to be in your building so your commute is literally just a trip down the lifts.”

Construction is due to commence in the coming months following the appointment of Descon as builder. For more information, visit nineteenfirstavenue.com.au.