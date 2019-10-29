The long march towards net zero emissions

The Australian Sustainable Built Environment Council (ASBEC) has celebrated the release of Every Building Counts: A practical plan for emissions reduction. Authored by the Green Building Council of Australia and the Property Council of Australia, Every Building Counts sets out a clear pathway to achieve net zero carbon buildings by 2030.

Buildings contribute to almost a quarter of Australia’s emissions, along with more than half of our electricity consumption, through their operation alone. Buildings could also meet over half of the national energy productivity target, and more than one quarter of the national emissions target.

“ASBEC’s 2016 report Low Carbon, High Performance established a strong case for delivering high performing buildings which are key to saving energy and emissions,” says ASBEC’s president, professor Ken Maher.

“Low Carbon, High Performance provided the ‘why’ in the form of the evidence base for improving the energy performance of Australia’s buildings. Every Building Counts now gives us the ‘how’ – a much-needed template for action at Federal, State and local levels, with a clear and accessible plan.”

ASBEC’s work has shown that implementing a comprehensive suite of energy efficiency opportunities across Australia’s building stock could save up to $20 billion by 2030, as well as productivity benefits and improvements in quality of life for Australian businesses and households.

“If we are serious about reducing emissions, saving money, meeting our emissions targets and increasing productivity, we need to set off on a pathway to stronger energy performance – and Every Building Counts shows us how,” says Suzanne Toumbourou, ASBEC’s executive director.

“We already have the technology to create zero carbon buildings. Market leading Australian companies have topped international green building benchmarks over the last nine years. Every Building Counts provides a clear set of steps to realise these possibilities across our building stock.”

Every Building Counts contains 75 recommendations, in a comprehensive assessment of what is measures are required to improve energy performance for specific types of building, including commercial, residential and government, as well as what works across all building types.

The seven key recommendations in the report are:

Set out a long term vision for net zero buildings and extend the ‘Trajectory for Low Energy Buildings’ to 2050 Ensure the Climate Solutions Fund drives low cost abatement and provide targeted financial incentives Deliver a Zero Carbon Ready building code and improve enforcement and compliance Expand the mandate of the Energy Security Board to drive energy productivity across the economy Deliver City Deals that drive cost effective emissions reductions Empower buyers and renters with a single national rating scheme for home energy performance

Every Building Counts was sponsored by the CRC for Low Carbon Living and supported by steering group partners ASBEC and the Energy Efficiency Council.

It is available at www.everybuildingcounts.com.au