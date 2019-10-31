A ‘leafy sanctuary’ designed for Toorak

Developer Sterling Global has revealed the design for Heyington, a project of 12 luxury house-sized apartments in the Melbourne suburb of Toorak.

Designed by architects Carr Design and Acre Landscape Architecture Studio, the project was inspired by the concept “refined by nature”.

Speaking to this concept, the residences have been crafted with natural materials such as limestone and timber, with outdoor spaces featuring a layered leafy landscape of canopy trees and undulating ground plants mixed with native wildflowers.

Each apartment offers dual or triple aspects through floor to ceiling windows and ceiling heights of up to 2.9m.

Levels one and two are cantilevered to create a sense of seclusion and privacy for the level below. Meanwhile, the residential nature of the building is established through a finely crafted timber door that creates a special moment of arrival.

According to the architects, the rhythm and repetition of sculptural folded columns, large window bays and plant-filled terraces articulate a classic facade that unifies nature and architecture. The architecture is unadorned, allowing the character of the stone, timber and landscaping to become the prominent feature.