The latest in commercial design on show at FRONT.design

Interface



Carpet: Step Aside – Jet LVT: Walk the Aisle – Carbon from Look Both Ways by Interface

At FRONT.design, Interface will showcase its new global collection ‘Look Both Ways’ – celebrating a mix of carpet and luxury vinyl tile (LVT). Inspired by composite ground materials, the collection combines hard and soft flooring in one cohesive collection. It brings together playful patterns and urban textures blending seamlessly in a series of striking combinations. Concrete textures find translations on plush carpets and are also mimicked on smooth LVT in simple solid forms. Patterns marry deco carvings with the lightness and joy of confetti. Mineral-based colours are highlighted with subtle metallic flecks and varying infusions of vibrant colours. Visit the Interface stand for a glimpse of this brand-new collection.

Britton Timbers



Accoya by Britton Timbers, Noosa Boardwalk

Britton Timbers brings Accoya to FRONT.design, a long-life wood that works across a wide range of commercial applications. Accoya has been tested to last for 50 years above ground and can withstand rot and the harshest of external environments. The timber flooring was recently used in the Noosa Boardwalk project and received the renowned Regional Green Space Award from the Australian Institute of Horticulture. It was also used in the Barangaroo House for its exceptional durability and stability. In addition to Accoya, Britton Timbers will also be showcasing its Quarter Sawn American White Oak.

Elevar



EON Workstation System by Elevar

Look out for Elevar’s exciting new range of products at FRONT.design. Find out how the EON Workstation System, with its height-adjustable and flexible system, helps refresh office layouts and upgrades seating positions. Elevar will also present the Ergotron JÜV, a non-electric, adjustable work surface wall mount system, which is fully customisable with built-in power and data. Lastly, keep an eye out for the Elevar Booking, a system that addresses a variety of booking needs in one simple-to-use system. Ideal for meeting rooms, visitor registration and personal desk control, the Elevar Booking can help facilitate maximum efficiency in the office.

HouseLab



Home Management by HouseLab

From warranties, manuals, plans, paint colours to key contact details, HouseLab ensures you can upload everything to a secure, branded online hub for handover. A handy online tool for everyone involved in the design, construction and home management process, HouseLab makes home building a positive experience. At FRONT.design, HouseLab is giving attendees an opportunity to experience the process of digital handovers, defect management and home management through its highly responsive and versatile online tool.

Milliken-Ontera



Beyond Chroma by Millken-Ontera

Renowned for its innovative flooring solutions for commercial spaces, Milliken-Ontera will showcase its premium Beyond Chroma range at FRONT.design. Providing 60 colourways, Beyond Chroma captures the experiential effects of colour. The collection lends vibrancy to interior spaces within corporate, education and healthcare sectors. The Beyond Chroma collection is also part of the purpose-oriented pathway initiative for fundraising for the homeless. A percentage of revenue on every specification of Beyond Chroma will be donated to the Property Industry Foundation.

Allegion

Allegion's Brio Simultaneous and Telescopic Accessory Kits

An industry leader in electronic security systems, Allegion offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of innovative access control, keyless entry and security management solutions on the market. At FRONT.design, Allegion will be showcasing its Brio Simultaneous and Telescopic Accessory Kits, which enable different areas of a building's layout to be opened and closed off in an instant with panels that can easily be hidden and slid back into the wall pockets. The company will also be showcasing new additions to its Legge Luxe portfolio; oil rubbed bronze, satin black chrome, satin brass and antique bronze, as well as its new cloud-based tools that help designers collaborate on the security design of doors and openings.

