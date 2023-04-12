i2C take sustainability stand with B Corp Certification

i2C Architects have been officially B Corp certified, affirming its commitment to sustainable operation and design well into the future.

Joining a roster of 6,000 businesses across the globe intent on improving social and environmental performance, i2C were adjudged to have reached a benchmark B Corp score of Over 80, which considers five impact areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers.

i2C were instructed to give evidence of socially and environmentally-focused practices related to their business operations, as well as their projects and supply chains. The formal certification signals a desire to work with clients, consultants and suppliers to lift their ESG goals.

i2C Partner Scott Palmer says the certification provides the practice with a clear framework to become a positive influence on the built environment.

“The process provides i2C Architects with an improvement framework, which guides the businesses to continually improve, which in turn benefits our teams, communities and ultimately the future for our younger generations,” he says.

“i2C Architects has been on the journey of sustainability for some time now, but becoming B Corp certified marks the evolution of i2C Architects as a progressive business that firmly places purposeful architecture at the heart of what we do.”

i2C’s Regenerative Development Lead Claire Bowles says that architecturally designed buildings are pivotal for an ideal future.

“With Build to Rent developments, as well as retail and social and affordable housing, we believe we have a shared responsibility to lift the aspirations of our clients, to drive positive outcomes for all, shaping the way people live, work and play within communities,” she says.

More info can be found at i2c.com.au.