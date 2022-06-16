The Australian Institute of Architects has unveiled the winners for the Queensland Regional Architecture Awards, recognising the efforts of architects in seven regions.

New projects in the Brisbane, Central Queensland, Darling Downs and West Moreton, North Queensland, Far North Queensland, Sunshine Coast, Northern Rivers and Gold Coast regions were showcased, with the Jury reviewing a number of educational, commercial, residential, heritage, interior and urban categories.

The Fender Katsalidis-designed Midtown Centre was the recipient of the 2022 Lord Mayor’s Brisbane Buildings that Breathe Architecture Prize. Brisbane South State Secondary College designed by BVN architects swept up awards in multiple areas, receiving commendations in the Education Architecture, Sustainable Architecture, Urban Design and Interior Architecture categories.

In Central Queensland, the Muttaburrasaurus Interpretation Centre (pictured above) designed by Brian Hooper Architect was named the J W Wilson Award for Building of the Year Central Queensland. The building is an outdoor museum that showcases the history of one of the most significant fossilised dinosaur skeletons found in Australia. The People’s Choice Award for Central Queensland was awarded to the Kingsley College Tree House by DESIGN AND ARCHITECTURE.

Darling Downs and West Moreton saw Local Toowoomba practice Sims White Architects receive the William Hodgen Building of the Year Award and Regional Project of the Year Award for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Southwestern Regional Headquarters (pictured above). The building unites three different government agencies (the SES, RFS & QFRS) dedicated to urgent disaster relief. The University of Queensland Gatton Campus Heart & Entry by Lat27 and the Paroo Civic and Community Enterprise Centre by Elia Architecture were among the commendations.

Proserpine Administration and Local Disaster Coordination Centre by Conrad Gargett (pictured above) received the Walter and Oliver Tunbridge Award for Building of the Year in North Queensland. Conrad Gargett’s design response includes everyday council administration offices, an emergency disaster relief centre and a Climate Change Innovation Hub. The Oasis Townsville by Counterpoint Architecture with Phorm architecture + design was awarded Regional Project of the Year for North Queensland, with Calvary Christian College Hospitality & Super Staff + Science & External Works by Fulton Trotter Architects handed the People’s Choice Award.

Heading further north, the Gurriny Yealamucka Health & Wellbeing Centre by POD with Coburn Architecture (pictured above) was awarded the Far North Queensland Regional Project of the Year Award and the People’s Choice Award. The Eddie Oribin Award for Building of the Year was awarded to Clarke and Prince Pty Ltd’s Western Cape Communities Trust Administration Centre.

Ridgewood House by Robinson Architects (pictured above) has been awarded the Gabriel Poole Award for Building of the Year at the 2022 Australian Institute of Architects’ Regional Architecture Awards for the Sunshine Coast. The impressive residence consists of two linked parallel wings nestled amongst lush rainforest surroundings.

There was a stack of commendations in the Northern Rivers and Gold Coast region, including Anne Street Garden Villas by Anna O’Gorman Architect (pictured above), Nielsen Jenkins’ Currumbin Waters House, Aphora Architecture’s Banksia House, HOTA Gallery by ARM Architecture, Ed Hardy Park Amenities by ME, Watersedge by Jamison Architects, Norfolk, Burleigh Heads by Koichi Takada Architects, Marlin Villas by Shane Denman Architects and St Thomas Aquinas Centre by Deicke Richards. Bela by Rothelowman was handed the region’s People’s Choice Award.

Visit architecture.com.au for the full list of Winners and Commendations.