Griffith Base Hospital’s $250 redevelopment project, designed by DJRD Architects, has been approved by the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, which will see a brand new hospital created for the Riverina region.

The current hospital comprises over 30 buildings ranging in size, age and condition. Many of these will be removed in order for the new hospital to be constructed, bringing all clinical services under the one roof over four storeys.

The new hospital features a larger emergency department and will comprise additional beds for aged care and rehabilitation patients, operating theatres and medical inpatient units, as well as further capacity for maternity, medical imaging, outpatient services and paediatrics.

Community consultation and feedback saw the original scale of the building adjusted in order to make the hospital more welcoming, along with improving the integration of the building and ensuring the floorspace for all departments is retained.

DJRD Architects outlines within planning documents that it has channeled Walter Burley Griffin’s town plans within its design.

“Griffin masterfully established the potential for a health precinct while at his drawing board but his radial road planning has also enabled a hospital site with potential for multiple access points,” a statement within the planning documents reads.

The design features a brand new clinical services building that sits to the north of the site. A number of walking paths have been established across the site in order to increase a sense of community and to ensure the hospital connects to its parkland surroundings. An internal courtyard will maximise natural light and offer views of the surrounding landscape, alleviating some of the stress associated with visiting a hospital.

Construction of the hospital is expected to begin in 2022 and is expected to reach completion in 2025. For more information regarding the redevelopment, click here.

Image: Murrumbidgee Local Health District