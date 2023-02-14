The Harry Seidler-designed synagogue at Bondi’s Yeshiva College is under threat following the rezoning of the site by Kanimbla, Meriton’s property development arm.

Seidler’s husband Penelope has joined a chorus of voices within the built environment and Jewish community that the building will be demolished despite an interim heritage order being placed over the site by Waverley Council. The interim order protects the building for a year, while local Council undertakes an in-depth assessment of the building to determine its heritage listing suitability.

Polly Seidler, Harry’s daughter, recently wrote to the NSW Planning Department in a plea to ensure the building wasn’t demolished. She says the synagogue is the only religious building designed by the celebrated architect. The barrel-vaulted roof is claimed by Seidler to be the only roof of its kind in the state.

Waverley Council rejected the initial rezoning proposal last year, but were overruled by the Planning Department. Mayor Paula Masselos tells the Sydney Morning Herald that buildings of heritage are cherished by the LGA.

“This historical religious and educational facility has served the Jewish community for more than 60 years and it is critical that this facility is not lost for this community,” she says.

The Australian Institute of Architects’ NSW Chapter President Adam Haddow believes the building’s future may see it utilised for something else entirely.

“Heritage buildings do present more challenges when they are proposed to be converted into residential dwellings,” he says.

“However they also present remarkable opportunities – we’ve all seen remarkable homes accommodated in old churches.”

The NSW Planning Department will reconsider the heritage proposal before making a decision on rezoning the site. A Kanimbla spokesperson was nonplussed by Council’s attempts to block the rezoning.

“The council can have their opinion, but the panel will decide. The council doesn’t like the approval.”