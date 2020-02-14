Foster + Partners designs exclusive ‘Talents’ Apartments’

Foster + Partners has won the competition for design the Qianhai Talents’ Apartments – an innovative residential project in Shenzhen aimed specifically at the rental market.

The project is envisaged as a building exclusively for ‘talents’ – professionals who would have an intensive work-centred lifestyle.

Mostly singe or living away from their families, their primary desire is for privacy and exclusivity, while also craving a sense of community in a relaxed environment.

The design is set parallel the criteria, offering an innovative layout to define this specific residential ‘living experience’.

Luke Fox, Head of Studio, Foster + Partners says, “As working practices evolve rapidly, so do patterns of living.”

“The residential rental sector in China is fertile grounds for innovation as more people move to the cities in search opportunities. Located at the heart of Qianhi financial district, the Talent’s Apartments recreate the intimate feeling of home.”

As mall kitchenette in every apartment provides the necessities while grouping the remaining area to form a new common shared space for communal cooking.

The shared kitchen groups twelve residential units across three levels to form a cluster, “it is a place where people can share.”

Amenities include the residents’ clubhouse, wellness and spa centre, resident townhall and co-working spaces which sit within the skygardens.

“Future flexibility is key and modular construction allows for prefabrication, saving time and ensuring quality control.”

“Two shear walls enclose every two units, allowing flexibility to combine the units in the future.”

“We are delighted to have won this design competition and we look forward to developing our proposals for an innovative new residential typology with the client over the coming months.”