Today we celebrate the release of Talking Architecture & Design’s 200th episode, a major milestone for the publication, its talent, sponsors, and listeners alike.

The brainchild of Editor Branko Miletic, the podcast has covered an array of topics from a suite of sectors, speaking with government officials, starchitects, specifiers and more.

It has now grown to become Australia’s most established and popular Podcast series dedicated to design professions, with over 310,000-episode downloads.

In recent years we have released a number of series’, proudly sponsored by our wonderful partners, and shortcasts, often presented by Assistant Editor Jarrod Reedie, which are typically recorded on the run at events and press conferences.

Miletic says he is delighted to have celebrated the show’s double century.

“What started out as casual conversations between me and some of Australia’s foremost architects has evolved into a platform in itself that we use as an informative tool for the entire built environment, supported by outstanding talent and partners.

“Thank you to all those involved, and to all who have listened. We hope to take it up a notch again for our next 200!”

To listen to Talking Architecture & Design, click here.