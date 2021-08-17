Europa on Alma, an independent living facility designed by global architecture and design practice dwp | design worldwide partnership, has been announced as a finalist in the Project of the Year – Ageing in Place category of the 9th Asia Pacific Eldercare Innovation Awards.

Design firm dwp designed the project for Bolton Clarke, an Australian provider of independent living services encompassing at-home care, retirement living and residential aged care.

Created specifically for the ‘baby boomers’ who remain actively involved in the community, Europa on Alma is located in the suburb of St Kilda in Melbourne. Combining secure independent living, city convenience and a relaxing lifestyle, the facility is only a 2-minute walk from the city tram and surrounded by retail, entertainment and medical facilities.

Accoridng to dwp, the firm took inspiration from St Kilda’s bohemian history as well as the community that lived there in the 1970s; the same community will now call this space their home.

“It is a modern blend of new and exciting living that harks back to that old experience of life in St Kilda,” says dwp’s Melbourne studio director.

The dwp sector leader for seniors living, Rebecca Plumstead said, “It has been a pleasure working with Bolton Clarke in designing Europa on Alma especially as this project is a benchmark for the break away from traditional low level developments in suburban areas and move towards offering a vertical village in urban surroundings. In addition to this, Europa on Alma successfully incorporates both the lifestyle offering for its tenants as well as a care offering when needed.”