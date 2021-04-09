Cumulus Studio and Devil’s Corner are teaming up once again for a significant expansion of the winery’s cellar door.

After designing the original overhaul that was completed in 2015, the Tasmanian-based practice have finalised their plans for a brand-new cellar door tasting area that will be dedicated to immersive wine experiences. An underground cellar will also be constructed, and will play host to a range of wine and food masterclasses, private functions and exclusive events.

With Launceston’s Anstie Constructions managing the build, the notable winery on the Great Eastern Drive hopes the expansion will offer locals and travellers a year-round destination with greater space and shelter to enjoy enhanced wine and food experiences overlooking the site’s spectacular views.

Cumulus Studio Director Peter Walker says the practice is proud of the new project and are looking forward to continuing the environmentally conscious strategies that were put in place six years ago.

“Cumulus are very excited to see the next stage of Devil’s Corner start construction. It is highly

satisfying as designers to see a place that we helped to create become so used and loved by visitors

and locals alike. With increasing awareness of the role buildings play in our environment, we felt it

was important to continue many of the environmentally sustainable practices that we initiated at the

beginning of the project - from material selection to prefabrication techniques,” he says.

Devil’s Corner team have learnt not to fight the unforgiving climate of Tasmania, instead harnessing it to make the highest quality cool climate wines. Devil’s Corner Marketing Manager Will Adkins says the expansion will take the same approach, catering for all seasons.

“Calm autumns, wild winters or warm summers, we have no control over the weather. But with the new site expansion, we will be able to ensure visitors can experience the very best of Devil’s Corner no matter the season. New and improved shelter areas as well as more casual spaces will help accommodate the increasing number of consumers visiting the cellar door each year.”

Guaranteed to be the perfect spot to escape the mid-winter rain and howling wind, visitors will be able to sit and enjoy the misty views of the famous Hazards with a glass of Pinot Noir in hand.

Long-term food partners The Fishers and Tombolo will continue to feed locals and travellers post-expansion with fresh seafood and wood fired pizzas, expanding the food offering from their new and improved onsite kitchens that will be part of the build.

The Devil’s Corner site expansion will continue to deliver greater tourism to the east coast region and along the Great Eastern Drive, creating more local jobs while helping deliver the very best of Tasmania.

During construction ‘The Little Devil Cellar Door’ will act as a temporary pop-up for wine sales, open 7 days a week from April to September 2021, ensuring production and trading does not cease during construction.

Construction of the Little Devil cellar door expansion is due to kick off this March, and is due to finish before summer 2021. For more information, head to devilscorner.com.au.