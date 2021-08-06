Crown Group has added another industry accolade to it’s portfolio, taking out the Best Australian Apartment Complex at the 2021 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards for its $575 million Infinity by Crown Group Development.

The award win sees Crown Group take out the category for the second year running, having won it in 2020 for its Arc by Crown Group project in the Sydney CBD.

The tower comprises 329 apartments, a 90-room SKYE Suites serviced apartment hotel, retail precinct, and state of the art conference centre. Known for its innovative design, the tower, located at Green Square, received the award for a landmark development that sets the benchmark for urban living in Sydney.

The HIA Awards are a prestigious award program showcasing excellence in construction. The award jury described the development, designed by Koichi Takada Architects, as “an engineering feat”, mainly due to its looped shape layout.

Crown Group’s Chairman and CEO Iwan Sunito says taking out the category gives the property group a sense of gratification, given the reputation of the HIA-CSR awards.

“At Crown Group our goal is to offer the very best in modern residential living through design and construction excellence,” he says.

“We work with the most talented architects and are tremendously proud of our own in-house construction team as well as contractors who have the depth of skill to turn the incredible designs of the architects into meticulously finished urban developments.”.

“We choose designs which accentuate residential communities and stand out in the urban environment.”

“This is a tremendous credit to our construction team and speaks to the high standard of engineering and construction delivered,” says Sunito.

For more information, visit crowngroup.com.au.