A 39-storey commercial office tower situated above the future Pitt Street Metro Station in Sydney has been given the green light by the NSW Government, which will provide an abundance of new jobs for the local economy.

Originally designed last year by Foster + Partners and Cox Architecture, the tower is described as "a vibrant mixed-use hub" that will contain flexible office space, retail and dining facilities, intended to reflect its prominent setting within Sydney's southern Central Business District.

Australia’s largest public transport project, the Metro will revolutionise travel in Sydney. The office tower is another key fixture in the development, and will provide modern office and retail solutions for a city that continues to grow.

Rob Stokes, NSW’s minister for planning and public spaces says the tower will be integrated with the station to create a connected hub of offices, shops and world-class public transport that will create many employment opportunities in the process.

“This approval means up to 620 construction jobs and 4,000 operational jobs once the building is complete which is great news for NSW as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” he says.

“The Pitt Street North development will provide nearly 55,000 square metres of commercial and retail space, creating new places for office workers, commuters, visitors and CBD residents.

“As life starts to return to normal, we want to create new and exciting places to draw people back into the CBD whilst boosting the economy at the same time.”

Spanning 55,743sqm both below and above ground, the station will relieve the congested areas of Town Hall Station, and will provide commuters with more transport options for a bustling city CBD.

Minister for Transport Andrew Constance says the construction of the whole Metro project provides opportunities to create new hubs and precincts.

“The Sydney Metro City and South-west mega project is not only changing the city below ground, it’s transforming the city skyline,” Mr Constance said.

“We will soon have 31 stations and 66 kilometres of new metro rail moving people all the way from Rouse Hill to Bankstown, via Sydney CBD. At the same time it’s unlocking the city’s potential on the global scale and opening up new opportunities.”

The Tunnel and Station Excavation contractor completed tunnelling and excavation work at Pitt Street Station in late 2020. Construction is now underway to build the station and the over station developments, and is scheduled to be completed in 2024, along with the other stations currently being constructed.