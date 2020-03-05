Coffee you can live in

The Greenwall Company has recently tested the effects of using coffee grounds in the media used for planting his greenwalls and greenroofs, with positive results.

The greenwalls and greenroofs tested are made up of 94 percent Australian recyclable materials that would otherwise in landfill.

Ground coffee is just one component of the soilless, inorganic media create by Paul to mimic the natural growing conditions of plants.

The benefits of going soilless include reduction in overall weight of the wall or gabion along with eliminating the need to replace the soil or a regular basis.

Australia’s estimated 75,000 tonnes of ground coffee waste per year goes to landfill, contributing to climate change significantly through the production of methane — a greenhouse gas said to be 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

Mark Paul, founder of The Greenwall Company says, “Over the past six months we have sourced coffee ground waste from Harvest Store & Kitchen in Newport, our local coffee shop, and included it in our patented media formula.”

“Our trials on various walls and in our gabions used for greenroofs are proving to be more sustainable and cost-effective solution with the plant species continuing to flourish.”

Benefits of incorporating a greenwall in your home or office include; low maintenance, noise level reduction, energy cost reduction and health benefits.

“Our aim has always been to reduce our carbon footprint by using everyday recyclable items. By diverting coffee waste from landfill, we are helping to reduce greenhouse gases going into our atmosphere while creating a sustainable habitat for small animals and insects and also protecting the lifespan of our plants.