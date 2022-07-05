GURNER has received a permit for the redevelopment of a site in Prahran which will see them deliver their first private residences and club concept, Club Maison, designed by Warren and Mahoney.

Plans were lodged in June 2021 for the $40 million project and were given the green light last month by City of Stonnington. The development will see the site of a former bluestone church and Sunday school hall become a complex comprising 45 luxury residences, a 324sqm F&B tenancy at ground level, and a spectacular 262sqm rooftop bar, infinity pool and lounge holding views to the city of Melbourne.

The design is both sympathetic to the historical significance of both heritage buildings which date back to the 1870s, and representative of the new use as a high-end club-style offering designed for the discerning clientele.

“Like many of the projects we’re collaborating with GURNER on, the design challenge has been a trifecta of respecting and honouring the past, creating aspirational dwellings and, importantly, designing a lived experience that goes well beyond the aesthetic and function of the building,” says Warren and Mahoney Principal Barrington Gohns.

“The Club Maison designs really evoke a fuller lifestyle offering. The striking geometry of the gothic design has strongly informed our design for the residences, which take on a more contemporary feel and boast all the luxuries and amenities today’s discerning professional aspires to.”

GURNER Boutique General Manager Brooke Formosa says the collaboration with local council and Warren and Mahoney will enable the site to remain significant to the community for generations.

“This Club Maison project will bring everything for which GURNER is so well known – amenity, service, concierge, impeccable design and quality – together and recreate it for a new market,” she says.

“We have a passion and proven track record for reinvigorating heritage sites and this project will be no different. We are incredibly happy that Council shares our affinity for this site and our plans to breathe it back to life as part of the vibrant Chapel Street precinct.”

