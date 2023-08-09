Frasers Property’s hospitality arm, Frasers Hospitality, has announced that its Brisbane asset, the Cottee Parker Architects-designed Capri by Fraser, has been awarded Climate Active Carbon Neutral certification by the Australian government-backed Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard for Buildings.

The first hospitality property in the sunshine state to receive the certification, it follows on from Frasers’ commitment to sustainability in a host of other sectors, including residential, multi-residential, commercial and retail, and is part of the company’s wider push to reach net-zero carbon by 2050.

Comprising 239 rooms, the hotel looks to create a comfortable atmosphere for guests, with a podium level, ground floor retail and food and beverage options. Located closely to Brisbane Botanic Gardens, the building’s form embodies the climate and lifestyle of river city residents.

Cottee Parker Architects designed Capri by Fraser to successfully marry the streetscape with its podium and building form in order to deliver stylish, comfortable and memorable accommodation offerings for all future guests.

From a sustainable standpoint, both developer and architect proceeded to implement decarbonisation initiatives which include a partial switch to a renewable energy supply. The switch successfully resulted in the reduction of more than half of the property’s total carbon emissions, which was further offset via the purchase of additional carbon credits to account for the residual emissions.

“We are cognisant of the substantial contribution the hospitality industry makes towards global emission levels due to its high energy consumption,” says Frasers Hospitality CEO Eu Chin Fen.

“Hence, it is of paramount importance that we remain steadfast in our sustainability journey and embed sustainable business practices within our strategy and business.

“In line with Frasers Property’s goal to be a net-zero carbon organisation, encompassing Scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050, we continue to explore innovative solutions to reduce our hospitality portfolio’s carbon footprint, and make further meaningful progress in our sustainability efforts.”

Frasers hopes that Capri by Fraser and the remainder of its Australian portfolio will receive a Green Star Performance Certification by the end of 2024, which is part of the developer’s commitment to reduce its carbon footprint. It is also committed to reduce 46 percent of carbon emissions based on the 1.5°C trajectory by 2030, as per the UN’s SDGs.

Frasers Hospitality says it is continuing to work towards a further reduction in the use of carbon offsets through continual improvements in energy efficiency. For more information on the building, click here.