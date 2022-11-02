Buchan has been named as the Lead Designer of the Australian Pavilion at Expo 2025, to be held in Osaka.

It is the first time the 130-year-old firm has been selected to oversee the design of the pavilion. Buchan CEO, Stephen Auld, says the entire practice is honoured to have been selected to represent Australia on the world stage after being chosen by the Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

“Our appointment on this project reflects the collective design strength of our team, which brings together architecture and design talent from across Buchan globally,” he says.

Buchan Creative Lead on the bid, Dong Uong, says the team’s bold, future-forward design proposal seeks to showcase and celebrate Australia and the nation’s connection with the sun.

“Australia’s Expo theme, ’Chasing the Sun’, anchors our design narrative, which encapsulates both the power and beauty of the sun on the land and people over tens of thousands of years,” he says.

“The Pavilion will be a symbol of the warmth, energy and optimism of the Australian people, and take design cues from the Australian landscape.”

The Pavilion’s Lead Architect, Nataly Ernst, says the practice’s design will be guided by sustainable principles.

“Our goal with the pavilion is to make an indelible impact, without leaving a trace. The architecture will be guided by sustainable design principles and materials.”

Buchan will partner with Japanese-based practice Nikken Sekkei to deliver the project. The two firms have collaborated on a number of projects over the last decade, with the pavilion tipped to be the jewel in the crown. McGregor Coxall will handle the landscape architecture, while Barbara Bynder has been enlisted as Indigenous Cultural Advisor.

More than 150 nations will participate in the Expo, which is expected to bring 28 million local and international visitors to the Japanese city between April and October 2025.

For more information on Expo Osaka 2025 and the Australia Pavilion visit dfat.gov.au/trade/expo-2025-osaka.