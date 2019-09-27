The best of Stayz' Home of the Year finalists

The best of Stayz' Home of the Year finalistsStayz has revealed the 2019 finalists for its Holiday Home of the Year Awards.
Stayz has revealed the 2019 finalists for its Holiday Home of the Year Awards.
The awards are separated into four separate categories: Design, Pet Friendly, Unique and Family Friendly.
Here are some of the most architecturally interesting entries:
Pet Friendly
Quarry Hill Lookout
Unique
The Shed - Broger's End Kangaroo Valley
Design
Sea Ranch
Winners will be announced on October 16, as judged by the general manager of Foxtel's lifestyle channels and former editor of Home Beautiful, Wendy Moore, and the winner of Stayz' junior judge competition, Ruby Parker.
Nominations are also open for the People's Choice Award.
- Popular Articles
- Industry News
Net zero home to power a sustainable future
- Industry News
Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot