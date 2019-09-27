Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Sea Ranch Stayz
shareShare

The best of Stayz' Home of the Year finalists

Stayz has revealed the 2019 finalists for its Holiday Home of the Year Awards.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

27 Sep 2019 1m read View Author

best-Stayz-Home-finalists-1732011494.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

Stayz has revealed the 2019 finalists for its Holiday Home of the Year Awards.

The awards are separated into four separate categories: Design, Pet Friendly, Unique and Family Friendly.

Here are some of the most architecturally interesting entries:

Pet Friendly

Quarry Hill Lookout

Quarry Hill Lookout exterior

Quarry Hill Lookout interior

Quarry-Hill-Lookout-windows

Unique

The Shed - Broger's End Kangaroo Valley

The Shed - Broger's End Kangaroo Valley exterior

The Shed - Broger's End Kangaroo Valley stairs

The Shed - Broger's End Kangaroo Valley interior

Design

Sea Ranch

sea ranch exterior

Sea Ranch interior

Sea Ranch bathroom

Winners will be announced on October 16, as judged by the general manager of Foxtel's lifestyle channels and former editor of Home Beautiful, Wendy Moore, and the winner of Stayz' junior judge competition, Ruby Parker.

Nominations are also open for the People's Choice Award.

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap