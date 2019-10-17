International architects to design Melbourne Metro Tunnel Project

A collaboration between Hassell Studio, Weston Williamson and Rogers Stirk Harbour and Partners will produce designs for the Melbourne Metro Tunnel Project.

The project consists of twin 9km tunnels and five new underground train stations at North Melbourne (near Arden Street), Parkville, State Library at the northern end of Swanston Street, Town Hall at the southern end of Swanston Street and Anzac at St Kilda Road.

By taking three of the busiest train lines (Cranbourne, Pakenham and Sunbury) through a new tunnel under the city, the Metro Tunnel will untangle the city loop so more trains can run more frequently across Melbourne. It will transform the way people move around the city and improve access to key landmarks and destinations.

As well as working on the design of the metro stations, Hassell will lead the design of the public real surrounding and connecting the stations.

Station design

The station designs combine functionality, space and natural light, to ensure passengers can move through the stations and transfer between rail lines as easily and intuitively as possible.

Each station – North Melbourne, Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac – draws on the local character of its location, featuring materials such as brick, glass, wood and bluestone, with new parks, open space and bicycle facilities at surface level.

The stations and their surrounds will feature shopping, cafes, restaurants and art installations, thereby becoming destinations in their own right.

Image credit: Hassell