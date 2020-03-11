Penda co-founder designs coronavirus shield

Chinese architect Sun Dayong has created a coronavirus shield that acts as a bubble protecting the user from the most recent spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The shield titled Be a Bat Man, uses UV light to sterilise itself, and offers a mobile safety device for “people who are exposed to the dangerous situation during the coronavirus emergency, says Sun Dayong, co-founder of Penda.

Dayong designed the concept inspired by the structure of bat wings, further calling into question that bats may have originally hosted the virus before it jumped to humans.

“The outbreak of coronavirus disease has deprived us of the sense of security we used to have, and put us in sore need of a shell that can wrap us up and distance ourselves from the world,” adds Dayong.

The shield would comprise of carbon fibre and a PVC film that would stretch between the supports, much like the membrane of a bat’s wing.

Wires embedded in the plastic would heat up to a temperature high enough to kill bacteria, creating a sterile environment for the user.

“The coronavirus will be killed by temperatures of 56 degrees Celcius. The PVC film cover is like our car windshields – there are heater wires in between the glass for heat, or the ice and snow in the winter,” according to Dezeen.

“But sure, we still need to do a lot of work with engineers for the real production.”

Dayong hopes to convert his ‘bat shields’ into a reality, thinking they could be upgraded with Google Glass technology.