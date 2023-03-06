Creatives called upon for HIDDEN Rookwood exhibition

The curation team of the HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures exhibition are seeking submissions from sculptors, schools and stonemasons for its 2023 edition.

Applicants are asked to submit for one of three categories: Sculptures, Schools and Stonemasons, with the latter two introduced as new categories. The exhibition is now open to creatives from all ages, experiences and backgrounds.

HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures Exhibition Curator Kath Fries invites creatives to propose a single work that responds to the context of Rookwood for the program’s 14th year.

“We are looking for a broad span of works ranging from celebratory, big, bright, and colourful, through to personal, contemplative and thought provoking,” she says.

“All submissions will need to respond to themes which either explore Rookwood’s contemporary relevance, diverse cultural practices, historical significance, celebration of life, personal stories, or evocative sense of place. Or one or more of the HIDDEN themes of contemplation, history, cultural diversity, cycle of life, death, grief, mourning, love and remembrance.”

Both primary and secondary school students across Sydney and its surrounding suburbs are encouraged to hone their skills garnered through their visual arts, history, society and culture, science, community and family studies and religious studies. Successful students will have their work exhibited alongside professional artists, with a prize of $1000 to be given to the winning school entry.

The inaugural HIDDEN Rookwood Stonemason’s category encourages stonemasons and apprentices to enter a gothic architectural detail that showcases their traditional, finely honed, hand-carving skills of stonemasonry, with a prize of $1000 also handed to the winning Stonemason’s entry.

The prestigious Sculptures category invites entries from midcareer, established and emerging artists, collaborations and community groups across a wide range of artistic approaches, materials and forms. A $10,000 Rookwood Sculpture Award is handed to the artist of the winning sculpture.

Established in 2009, HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures takes place amongst the pathways and gardens in one of the oldest sections of Rookwood Cemetery on Dharug Land, the largest and one of the most multicultural cemeteries in Australia, rich in heritage, tradition and tranquil parkland.

“Rookwood Cemetery is an ideal setting to engage the community through art and honour the site’s diverse and important cultural history,” Dr Fries said.

“I’m excited to again be curating this expansive exhibition, which will allow visitors to engage with creative arts in this unique place so integral to Australian history.”

Applicants are welcome to discuss their proposal idea via email at curator@rookwoodcemetery.com.au.

The HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures 2023 exhibition will take place at Rookwood Cemetery from 21 October to 19 November 2023.