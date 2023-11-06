Without certification for sustainable products, a product’s credibility is, well, unsustainable. Thankfully, with companies like GlobalGreenTag, rigorous testing methods ensure peace of mind for architects and the products they specify.

Architecture & Design is delighted to announce an alliance struck between the masthead’s events platform, the Sustainability Awards, and Global GreenTag. An independent organisation, Global GreenTag is one of the world’s most robust, trusted and widely recognised ecolabels.

The company utilises the world’s foremost scientific members to test a suite of products on the market, earning the reputation and trust of thousands of buyers, hundreds of companies and numerous green building councils, certification bodies and governments around the worldwide.

David Baggs, Global GreenTag International’s CEO, believes the alliance unites two entities with a common goal.

“The pursuit of excellence in sustainability runs in the veins of both entities,” he says.

“We have a shared purpose with the Sustainability Awards and through collaboration and the unified perspectives that we have created together, we uplift each other to help accelerate the bigger picture visions that we hold for the future of the built and natural environments.”

‘GreenTag’ prides itself on its collaboration with building materials manufacturers, along with their partnership with the Green Building Council of Australia, which has seen the company design product certifications schemes to help drive the vision of GBCA since its inception. Alongside manufacturers, GreenTag has facilitated the growth and outcome of some 4,000 Green Star products to date, underlining its importance at a time when decarbonisation is crucial for built environment projects.

When quizzed on what are the major challenges faced by the built environment, Baggs is passionate in his response.

“We are simply not moving fast enough to bring the changes forward that are needed, urgently, to avert real threats to the stability of ecosystems, biodiversity, and climate,” he says.

“Also, the issue of how we go about cleaning up supply chains where Modern Slavery is still happening. We could benefit from more unity and inclusion, ensuring that all players that are invested in a better future are invited to the table to help solve issues.

“Of course, Government legislation – ideally mandating that all products going into building projects are to be accredited at a standardised, sustainable level - will surely help real change in all these instances.”

Baggs says that false marketing claims, in which purchasers can be left confused by the sustainability credentials of a product, is a major issue within the materials market.

“Whether deliberate or not, the use of meaningless and sometimes completely false marketing claims work against the critically important work that is needed to reverse planetary declines.

“Consumers and professionals alike realise they can vote with their wallet and often want to do better with their purchases but have difficulty choosing the qualities needed to make those decisions in a way that they have confidence will deliver the outcomes important to them.

“Architecture & Design’s important role in determining Australia’s Top 100 Most Trusted Brands in the past has, together with GreenTag’s involvement, assisted in establishing over 30 percent of those Top 100 in the minds of the profession and consequently moved the market further down the sustainable procurement pathway.

As for what the future holds, Baggs is bullish on the future certification tools to be rolled out by GreenTag.

“Our vision now is to transform the relationship that manufacturing has with nature,” he says.

“One that addresses head on, all issues that stand in the way of the health and wellbeing of the planet and all living systems, human life included and provide a framework for manufacturers to map out solutions to issues. We recently delivered the first CarbonRATE certifications for products by Xypex and the first Modern Slavery Transparency Declaration for products by Earp Bros.

“Our next frontier for products is the world’s first NaturePostive+ Standard and a NaturePositive+ Declaration, being launched later this month.”

The 17th annual Sustainability Summit will be held on Thursday November 9 as a hybrid event. Join in person at Allianz Stadium, Sydney, or online wherever you have an internet connection. Get your ticket now and be in with the chance of winning from our sustainable prize pool on the day.

The Sustainability Summit and Awards are proudly presented by Best of the Best and Carbon Neutral Partner Autex Acoustics, and category partners Billi, BlueScope, Bondor Metecno, DECO, Electrolux, ForestOne, GH Commercial, Holcim, Interface, Knauf, Network Architectural, NeXTimber by Timberlink, Sika, Siniat, Stormtech, Verosol and WoodSolutions.