Former US Vice President Al Gore will deliver a keynote address at the Engineers Australia Climate Smart Engineering (CSE) 2021 conference, which will be held virtually on 16-17 November.

Gore and a number of climate change experts have been enlisted to speak at the conference, including Paul Polman, former Chief Executive Officer of Unilever, and a member and architect of the United Nations (UN) sustainable development goals panel.

Engineers Australia CEO, Bronwyn Evans, says the CSE conference seeks to address the ‘why’ and the ‘how’ of climate change mitigation, adaptation, and resilience, as well as rigorous reporting on progress.

“Climate Smart Engineering is being held at a critical world juncture - the week after COP26 - the pivotal United Nations Climate Change Conference, and against a backdrop of the Australian Government recently committing to reaching net zero by 2050,” she says.

“We will use deliberations and decisions in both Glasgow and Canberra as a springboard for many conversations throughout the conference.

“The work of engineers is crucial to tackling climate change; the profession has always brought innovative technical skills to the challenges of the day and its achievements have helped to shape societies.

“CSE will provide a space for important work directly linking engineers’ work to the future of our planet. The stakes could hardly be higher, but collaboration with government, industry, and the community - we can meet the challenge and help make a difference to combating the devastating effects of climate change on our planet.”

To register to attend or participate virtually in the conference, please visit the conference website at www.eacse.com.au.