Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
AJC victorious in Alexandria design comp
shareShare

AJC victorious in Alexandria design comp

AJC Architects have been declared the winner of the City of Sydney’s latest Design Excellence Competition, this time for a 250-unit affordable housing precinct located in Alexandria, developed by City West Housing.
Jarrod Reedie
Jarrod Reedie

10 Apr 2024 2m read View Author

ajc-victorious-Alexandria-design-comp-1732001503.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

AJC Architects have been declared the winner of the City of Sydney’s latest Design Excellence Competition, this time for a 250-unit affordable housing precinct located in Alexandria, developed by City West Housing.

The practice's design response imagines a series of intimate neighbourhoods which seek to break up typical bulky forms. In line with the City of Sydney’s planning controls, natural light and ventilation has been prioritised, while connection is encouraged via shared landscapes that sit between each neighbourhood, of which a third of the site has been dedicated to.

Two-storey entry lobbies will enhance each occupants’ link to nature, connecting to internal gardens and the urban streetscape. Gardens will comprise endemic plant systems and will seek to increase the urban tree canopy. The shared landscapes will reference pre-Colonial wetland and sand dune Country through the building material and plant selections.

"We've been developing and refining the multi-core model as part of this project, along principles from our Urban Backyard study, which combined, will deliver outstanding amenity, and also help cultivate community among residents." says AJC Studio Lead, Lee Collard.

Fronting Botany Road, Alexandria, the immediate locale is shifting from an industrial area in Sydney’s south to a vibrant, contemporary community respectful of its past. The trio’s design response is no different, with robust masonry forms with strongly articulated framing in a palette of materials and wetland and sand dune tones. On approach, the facades will reveal a richness of detail, craftsmanship and quality.

Retail activations will bring the block to life, placed amongst the residential entry ‘mews’. Collard says the precinct’s design response has been deliberate in its attempt to create a communal feel.

"The multicore breaks down the development into more relatable communities. In this scheme, it's up to a maximum of four apartments per floor, which gives it a neighbourly feel,” Collard continues.

“That's well below the Apartment Design Guide (ADG) stipulation of 8-12 per floor (maximum) for optimal harmony among residents. The multicore design also provides opportunities for windows where typical apartments wouldn't have - kitchens, bathrooms, laundries etc, and we've been prototyping the model to solve access issues sometimes associated with multicore buildings.”

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap