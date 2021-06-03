Canberra Centre and the University of Canberra are affording second year Bachelor of Architecture students the opportunity to further their studies with the Ainslie Avenue Bus Shelter Competition.

The final 12 designs are now on display for eight weeks at the Canberra Centre on the first floor outside Polo Ralph Lauren, with the winner of the competition to be announced later today.

The University of Canberra’s Executive Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design Professor Jason Bainbridge says the competition is an example of the real-world experiences that University of Canberra students are exposed to throughout their degrees.

“This design competition has allowed our students to experience what it is like working in industry,” he says.

“The partnership with the Canberra Centre means that the students were able to design sustainable building solutions while working to a brief that actually changes the landscape around them.”

“For the students, having their designs showcased in the Canberra Centre means that their family, friends, and the general public can see the terrific work they’re doing.”

Gary Stewart, Canberra Centre’s General Manager, says the centre is proud to have been involved in the project with the University of Canberra.

“This exhibit will provide a public platform for the students’ designs to be displayed, allowing our entire community to see cutting-edge ideas from some of Canberra’s up-and-coming design talent,” he says.

The top three groups will receive a prize of $1500 each, and a special sustainability prize will also be awarded to another group of students.