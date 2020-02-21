Hugh Broughton’s aerodynamic Antarctica

Hugh Broughton Architects has designed the Discovery Building, the British Antarctic Survey’s research station located in Antarctica.

The station, which has been occupied since 1975, operates year-round and is occupied by a wide range of scientific research including biosciences, geosciences, glaciology and meteorology.

“Hugh Broughton Architect is working within the Antarctic Construction Partnership alongside BAM and Sweco as the delivery architect on the modernisation of Rothera Research Station.”

The project is a modernisation of its original Rothera Research Station, in which its buildings were not originally designed for their current use, consequently, not complying with statutory requirements.

The new design consolidates all of the aforementioned practices in one building, “improving operational efficiency, reducing energy consumption, improving the working environment and addressing environmental protection.”

“The energy-efficient, aerodynamic design is oriented into the prevailing wind and utilises a deflector to channel air at higher speeds down the leeward face. It is the first time a wind deflector has been used at this scale in Antarctica.”

“The building envelope is formed with composite insulated metal panels and triple glazing to create an airtight and thermally-efficient enclosure which will minimise energy-use.”

The construction of the new science and operations building titled ‘Discovery Building’ commenced in January 2020 and will be completed in 2023.