United front for women’s and children’s hospital

Woods Bagot, Bates Smart, BDP, and Jacobs are the design and delivery partners for the first stage of a new Women’s and Children’s hospital in Adelaide.

Lead by global firm Woods Bagot, the ‘A+’ multidisciplinary team of architects, health planners, simulation specialists, and agency representatives was announced by the South Australian health minister Stephen Wade. The planning phase is the first of two key stages to deliver the new hospital. A third stage, post occupancy review, is also anticipated.

Woods Bagot, Bates Smart, Jacobs and BDP have a long affiliation with one another. Woods Bagot director Thomas Masullo described leading the hand-picked project team on a vital community asset as a great privilege.

“Bringing critical fresh thinking to the new hospital, the A+ team will combine the clinical with the creative to imagine and implement new international benchmarks for women and children’s health in Adelaide. We’re here to develop the scheme for a viable, profoundly functional building with people and wellbeing at the heart of its design,” says Masullo.

During the planning phase, the team will produce a master plan and concept design study, culminating with a schematic design to inform the cost modelling for the final business case.

Mark Healey, a studio director at Bates Smart, relishes the opportunity to help create a contemporary, patient focussed hospital which will be loved by the people of Adelaide.

“My experience leading the interior design of Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital has given me great insight into how integral these buildings are in the fabric of their communities. There is a level of personal investment in such a project which makes the design journey richer and more rewarding,” says Healey.

“London-based firm BDP brings unparalleled experience in the design and delivery of major children’s hospitals including the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool (UK), Great Ormond Street, London (UK) and Dublin Children’s Hospital (Ireland),” according to a joint statement.

“Having spent my entire career in the design and delivery of healthcare facilities I have a genuine passion for delivering great patient and staff focused facilities which benefit the communities they serve and leave behind a legacy of which all involved can be proud to have delivered,” says BDP director Paul Johnson.

“Together, the ‘A+’ team looks forward to creating a Women’s and Children’s hospital that delivers more for Adelaide’s health networks, community wellbeing, public safety, and quality of life — the ultimate outcomes that major health infrastructure is meant to serve,” according to a joint statement.