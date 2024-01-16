Logo
Malinauskas Government continues Labor legacy with Adelaide Festival Centre upgrades
The South Australian Government has confirmed that it has allocated $35 million towards the upgrading of the Adelaide Festival Centre’s Western Plaza.
Architecture & Design Team

16 Jan 2024

adelaide-festival-centre-western-plaza-upgrades-1732009906.png

The Labor Government says it is delighted to have honoured Gough Whitlam and Don Dunstan’s legacy, with both federal and state Labor leaders opening the Hassell and Partners-designed Centre – the nation’s first of its kind – in 1973.

Heritage listed in 1997, the complex has recently been the subject of a number of redevelopments, namely Hassell’s renewal of the Adelaide Festival Centre, as well as the redesign of Festival Plaza by ARM Architecture, TCL and Aspect Studios.

The Western Plaza’s overhaul – which serves as the gateway in and out of the site’s northern quadrant – is designed by COX Architecture, and is sympathetic to heritage character and guidelines.

The new design allows for pedestrian access to the Dunstan Playhouse and Space theatre from the Northern Promenade and Walk of Fame, while a new lift will bridge the five-metre vertical drop between the Plaza and north-face level. New works will also be carried out on fire and safety systems.

“We are pleased with this announcement, which follows Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th Anniversary celebrations last year,” says Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM.

“We look forward to seeing the benefits this investment will have for Adelaide Festival Centre, as the pre-eminent arts venue in Adelaide, and for our audiences and artists.”

