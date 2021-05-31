Acer last week unveiled their all-new SpatialLabs technology, a groundbreaking piece of software that effectively lifts content off the laptop screen to be viewed and rendered in 3D, without the use of a headset.

The technology, able to be integrated with Unreal Engine functionalities, will alter the way many designers design their projects on a computer, affording them the ability to interact with their creations in real-time 3D. The software will significantly alter the design process for architects and designers alike, with SpatialLabs eliminating the limitations of a 2D screen by providing an additional dimension for designers to work with, right out of the box: an intuitive 360-degree perspective in which models can be rotated, moved, or even dragged out of the screen, allowing all angles to be considered.

Buildings and their interiors, furniture pieces and structural elements of moving parts and products will all be rendered and experienced in stereoscopic 3D, thanks to the capabilities of SpatialLabs. The unprecedented opportunity to create in three dimensions will open up a range of new possibilities for the design industry, and remove many headaches associated with the design process.

SpatialLabs creates 3D visuals through the use of a combination of an eye-tracking solution, a stereoscopic 3D display and real-time rendering technologies. SpatialLabs tracks a user’s with a stereo camera set located on top of the device, that tracks the position and movement of a user’s head and eyes. This allows graphics processing technology to display a different image to each of a viewer’s eyes, creating a stereoscopic 3D effect that allows content to float in front of the screen. Real-time rendering technologies allow creators to interact with 3D models when using applications in the SpatialLabs Experience Centre, to review their creations in real-time, enhancing the design workflow, and to present interactive and immersive projects in 3D.

Acer COO Jerry Kao says the technology is an extension of ConceptD, a range of Acer-engineered laptops specifically created for designers.

“Building on the foundation of ConceptD, we’re excited to introduce SpatialLabs to further empower creators and developers with tools to create and share 3D experiences,” he says.

“With a SpatialLabs-enabled workflow, creators can focus their time and resources on what matters the most: the creative process.”

SpatialLabs is able to be turned off and on depending on user preference. Accessed on Acer’s ConceptD laptops, the monitor is in 2D by default, but is able to be switched to SpatialLabs capabilities at the touch of a button.

SpatialLabs is accessed via the SpatialLabs Experience Centre, a launcher that includes a tutorial on using the technology, several shortcuts for applications, and installers for applications and add-ons. These applications include the SpatialLabs Model Viewer, a tool that enables a user to import files from various programs in all major 3D file formats and present them in stereoscopic 3D, SpatialLabs Go: a proprietary solution for rendering side-by-side full-screen content into stereoscopic 3D, PiStage for Maya, that gives a designer the ability to view pieces in 3D and edit on a separate 2D monitor, and SpatialLabs Player, a native player for presenting side-by-side video in stereoscopic 3D.

SpatialLabs also supports Unreal Engine, a real-time 3D tool that gives creators the freedom to realise their visions, empowering developers and teams to collaborate and iterate faster than ever before with no compromises in quality or scalability.

“Our team is excited about the possibilities with the new ConceptD SpatialLabs prototype notebook and their SpatialLabs Developer Program,” says John Buzzell, Unreal Engine’s Lead of Enterprise Business Development.

“When your innovative content and applications combine with the latest in visualisation, you get an experience that’s immersive, accessible and engaging.”

Acer is giving designers the opportunity to get their hands on a ConceptD SpatialLabs prototype notebook with the SpatialLabs Developer Program for Unreal Engine, announced in conjunction with SpatialLabs. Those that are interested in presenting Unreal Engine projects with SpatialLabs are invited to apply for the program, in order to receive a ConceptD SpatialLabs prototype notebook for a period of three months totally free of charge with freight included.