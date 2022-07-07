In a world first – Rinnai Japan has successfully developed a Continuous Flow hot water system for the domestic market which uses 100% hydrogen combustion technology and features zero carbon emissions.

Rinnai plans to start demonstration testing in October 2022 in South Australia and Victoria to help drive the consideration of hydrogen as a residential energy source.

Another innovative product development is the Geoflo Hybrid 22 geothermal and inverter hybrid system, which is fully designed and manufactured in Australia. The Geoflo Hybrid 22 system utilises the latest Rinnai technology to harness abundant free renewable underground energy to deliver superior energy efficiency Heating and Cooling all year round, while also diverting surplus energy to the generation of essentially free hot water to the home.

Managing Director of Rinnai Australia, Greg Ellis says, “This marks a significant milestone in Australia’s shift towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy mix future, as Rinnai delivers a real solution, not a fanciful promise."

"New investments in innovation are vital to reaching net-zero by 2050 while delivering new jobs and future industries. The technologies launched today will help give Victorian households and businesses options as we map the best pathway to net zero, supported by our nation-leading $1.6 billion investment in clean energy,” says Victorian Minister for Energy, Environment and Climate Change – Lily D’Ambrosio.

Dr Alan Finkel, Australia’s Chief Scientist from 2016 to 2020 and Chair of the Australian National Hydrogen Strategy adopted in 2019, adds, “Australia is blessed with abundant renewable energy, but the key to transitioning from fossil fuels is the demand side. By introducing water heaters to run on 100% hydrogen, Rinnai is making it practical for homeowners to greatly reduce their carbon footprint while still enjoying the convenience of rapid gas heated hot water.”

These two new product developments are part of the ‘Rinnai Global Innovation Manifesto’ which seeks to achieve zero carbon emissions by 2050, and join Rinnai’s growing renewable energy product portfolio which already includes Solar Hot Water and high COP Heat Pump systems that are already widely used across Australian homes to deliver highly sustainable appliance solutions.

Image: Dr Alan Finkel / Supplied