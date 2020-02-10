Zaha Hadid wins OPPO’s headquarters

Zaha Hadid Architects has won a competition to design the new headquarters for OPPO, a large Chinese mobile brand in Shenzhen, China.

OPPO launched their first phone in 2008, growing to become China’s leading smartphone manufacturer and the fifth largest worldwide.

“The smartphone leader has over 40,000 employees in more than 40 countries, and has pioneer new communication technology in smart devices and internet services,” according to ZHA.

“OPPO has established six research institutes, four research and development centres and a global design studio.”

“Accommodating this growth, OPPO’s new headquarters will continue their commitment to connectivity through design.”

The 185,000 sqm project consists of four interconnected towers, 42 floors high with large civic spaces at street level.

“The first two floors offer flexible open-plan spaces linked by a 20-story vertical lobby, and two external service towers providing vertical circulation,” according to ArchDaily.

“Large atrium spaces unite all occupants through visual connectivity, helping to foster collaboration between different departments of the company,” according to ZHA.

“The abundance of natural light, varied working environments, and diversity of routes for staff and visitors to move through the building are all conducive to creative engagement and spontaneity.”

The plan’s publicly accessible amenities such as a landscaped plaza, art gallery, shops, restaurant and a direct link to Shenzhen’s subway, is set to be completed in early 2025.