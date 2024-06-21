Over the last 7 years Kaunitz Yeung Architecture has been quietly working with a wide spectrum of collaborators to develop a new more culturally appropriate approach to Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Aged Care.

Yutjuwala Djiwarr - Nhulunbuy Flexible Aged Care Facility is a 32 bed aged care with 1 palliative care bed and a 4 chair dialysis unit. Located in Nhulunbuy on Yolŋu Country in North East Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Australia. The site is located 1042km from the nearest city, Darwin, by road, most of which is dirt. The road is cut off 6 months of the year by wet season flooding, leaving the only access to Nhulunbuy via a 1hr flight from Darwin or a two-day barge for materials from Darwin.

East Arnhem Land covers an area of 97,00km2 with a population of 16,000, 12,000 of which are Yolŋu. Yolŋu people represent some of the most traditional Aboriginal people in Australia who are highly connected to Country and culture. They are made up of 16 clans, 8 communities and countless homelands. It is in this context that this residential aged care project, the very first aged care in East Arnhem Land, was designed in deep collaboration with prospective residents, Yolŋu Elders, families and organisations. This was a project that Yolŋu people had been advocating for over 20 years to stop Elders having to leave Country for care and inevitably pass away off Country. This relocation of Elders has an enormous impact on the continuity of culture and community cohesion.

"The participatory design process for this project took more than 3 years across the vast areas of Yolŋu Country. It was this engagement which enabled a new approach for aged care to be developed. It was the voices of Elders and their families which validated the outside the box thinking and deviations from the usual aged care guidelines. Time and repetition were key factors in this, with the design slowly and patiently emerging," say Kaunitz Yeung Founder, David Kaunitz.

When Yolŋu Elders pass away not on their Country it has serious ramifications for spiritual and cultural continuity. It is hugely disrespectful to allow this to occur. Elders being off Country also means they cannot carry out their important cultural role in teaching and leading culture. For an oral culture, this is extremely disruptive and detrimental to the cohesion of the community. Addressing this dislocation is also important in the efforts to ‘Close the Gap’ between First Nations Australians and broader society.

This need, coupled with Yolŋu people being some of the most culturally traditional people in Australia, required a fresh approach to residential aged care. An approach that, like them, walks in two worlds. It achieved the high levels of accreditation and compliance required by the Australia Government, while ensuring a home for Elders. A place of living culture where Elders and community feel comfortable and at home. A place that is connected to Country, and supports Elders continued connection to Country, culture, and community.

"By achieving these ambitions, this project has set a new standard for culturally appropriate residential aged care - a benchmark which will enable the evolution of this approach in future projects to continue the empowerment of Aboriginal people in determining how and where their Elders are cared for. This has been achieved through deep collaboration, time, and iterative design. The outcome is a place for Elders to be at home on Country to continue their central role," says Kaunitz.

"This project has blazed a trail for an approach and outcome that is needed across the country - caring for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples on Country, by community, and in a culturally appropriate way, as determined by them. The next iterations of projects are underway and starting construction in 2024. This would not have been possible without Yutjuwala Djiwarr - Nhulunbuy Flexible Aged Care Facility and the example it has set." he says.

"The project has fulfilled its ambition to be a home for Elders at the centre of community in support living culture. Upon opening, Elders located in places such as Darwin, 1000km away, were prioritised to bring them home to Country. These represented some of the frailest potential residents, enabling them to reconnect with family, community, and Country," he adds.

The outcome is a project with strong and integrated connections to its context, with a site selected by the community to facilitate community connections and enable the repair of Country.

