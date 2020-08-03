You only have 5 more days to enter the 2020 Sustainability Awards

That’s right – 5 short days is all that stands between you picking up a trophy at this year’s Sustainability Awards or waiting another 12 months before you can try and enter again.

For the past 14 years, Architecture & Design magazine has hosted the nation’s most respected and coveted Sustainability Awards program devoted entirely to Australia’s built environment.

As editor of Australia’s premier architecture and design publication, my role is to ensure that we reward those who share our desire to curtail and reverse the ecological footprint of our built environment and celebrate those who design, manufacture and construct green buildings, products and materials of all sizes and purposes.

Therefore, in order to be able to deliver such a distinguished level of award, we rely on the highest calibre and largest diversity of entries possible to ensure that the finalists and winners of each category represent, quite simply, Australia’s best and brightest when it comes to sustainability.

As already mentioned, this year heralds our 14th consecutive Sustainability Awards and as such, in order to be able to showcase the very best entries that our industry has to offer, if you think you have a product, project or even person that the industry needs to know about, don’t waste any more time.

With nominations now open until Friday, August 7, below are five fabulous reasons why you should enter your project or product into this year’s awards:

Now running for 14 years, the Sustainability Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious awards program specific to sustainability in Australia's design and build sector. The program’s judging process is also unique, with each shortlisted project carefully judged and often subjected to in-depth discussion and debate by the jury. Publication & publicity: All shortlisted projects will be featured online and in print in Architecture & Design magazine, Australia's most authoritative publication in the field of building products and their applications. The shortlist and winners will also feature in widely circulated media releases, with the publicity materials including Awards logos provided for your own company's use.

All shortlisted projects will be featured online and in print in Architecture & Design magazine, Australia's most authoritative publication in the field of building products and their applications. The shortlist and winners will also feature in widely circulated media releases, with the publicity materials including Awards logos provided for your own company's use. Be inspired by and learn about other projects : Entering the awards will not only allow you to boost your team's morale by celebrating their work and exposing it to a large audience for wider recognition, it is also a chance to learn from other sustainable projects in the industry. Information about the sustainability initiatives and achievements of each shortlisted project or product will be made readily available to the public.

: Entering the awards will not only allow you to boost your team's morale by celebrating their work and exposing it to a large audience for wider recognition, it is also a chance to learn from other sustainable projects in the industry. Information about the sustainability initiatives and achievements of each shortlisted project or product will be made readily available to the public. Networking opportunities : All shortlisted entrants will be invited to an awards gala dinner in October, where they’ll have a chance to raise their profile, network and connect with industry peers.

: All shortlisted entrants will be invited to an awards gala dinner in October, where they’ll have a chance to raise their profile, network and connect with industry peers. Strength & honour: Although this may well be a quote from the movie Gladiator, the fact remains that all the shortlisted entrants will receive not just wide industry recognition, but also their entries will become a beacon for their peers and colleagues in terms of the veracity of their work and their depth and range of their design skills and that of their firms.

You only have 5 days left to enter this years’ awards, so don’t delay, enter now.

Visit www.sustainablebuildingawards.com.au or enter nominate by clicking HERE.