XTU bring nature to light

XTU Architect’s latest multi-purpose, Parisian office, hotel and retail space has a screen-printed glass façade in hopes to create a more biodiverse, inspiring ‘nature element’ back into the city, according to designboom.

The complex is planned as volumes stacked on top of one another, allowing for planted terraces and cantilevers at the ends of the building.

The volumes signify the three comprising elements: its 200 hotel rooms, 12,000 m2 of office space and 4,200m2 of retail space.

The building marks the city’s entry sequence, and its monolithic scale is aimed to be seen on a metropolitan scale, at high speed, with a great depth of field.

The building is transformed into a beacon of light at night, with a network of LEDs that are arranged toward the rear of the screen-printed façade at 8cm intervals.

The urban screen could be made available to digital artists, as it stands, a gateway to the 13th arrondissment.