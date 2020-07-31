XTU inserts skyscrapers along weaving country roads to imagine a linear city

The Ribbon City by XTU Architects is a model of linear city development inspired by the shape of the first villages that were built along traffic routes.

The series of visualisations takes leave from our contemporary notion of how cities and metropolises are planned.

Rather than being grouped together in dense urban centers, the towering structures are instead inserted along weaving country roads.

Utilising the endless possibilities of architectural collage, XTU Architects offers a path that is inspired by the structure of many villages around the world that have developed along traffic routes.

In this proposal, the towers – capitalist symbols of large metropolises – are installed in a different context.

They are located along major roads. they therefore benefit from an efficient physical communication system.

At the same time, this arrangement provides green space and a distance conducive to a certain quality of life.

XTU imagines these structures as energy independent, which are equipped with a system of water recycling.

In addition to questioning how cities are developed, the project also explores the relationship between city and nature, because many people aspire to have more nature in the city and in their daily life.

With the Ribbon City, XTU Architects are telling another story – an alternative reality to the urban environments we know today.