The City of Geelong’s new headquarters – Wurriki Nyal – has reached completion. Designed by Cox Architecture, the Mercer Street precinct will be inundated by some 900 council employees later this month.

Deriving its name from the Wadawurrung words for ‘speak and talk together’, Wurriki Nyal includes the council’s new Customer Service Centre, which opens 5 September, as well as 2,550 sqm of public space. The $102.5 million development has invested more than $39 million into the region, with 468 workers hired for the project.

“Wurriki Nyal will allow the City to best serve the community for decades to come,” says Greater Geelong Mayor Peter Murrihy.

“The building is an exciting, long-term commitment to central Geelong, and shows our confidence in the continued growth of the CBD as a commercial and cultural precinct.

“Its sustainable features will deliver compounding savings on energy costs and rental costs year after year, while offering a central location for customer service and support.”

The local community requested that the building exemplify the city’s UNESCO City of Design designation, be built sustainably, encourage active transport options, honour Geelong’s Indigenous and cultural heritage and to be accessible.

The brick facade is inspired by Geelong’s wool stores, and the rail spur which once ran to Cunningham Pier is memorialised with a line of pavers through the complex. The building additionally includes three permanent art installations by Wadawurrung artists, Deanne Gilson, Kait James, and Billy-Jay O’Toole, as well as significant cultural features in the landscape.

Quintessential Equity Executive Chairman Shane Quinn says he is thrilled with the final outcome.

“The precinct accommodates for the rapid growth of Geelong in recent years, providing local workers with access to highly designed and sustainable office spaces, as well as café and retail facilities for all to enjoy,” he says.

“The project has and will continue to provide strong support to the local economy, with more jobs created through construction and a commitment to local manufacturing.”

Cox Director Andrew Tucker says he is delighted that his practice was able to deliver on the aspirations of the community.

“The new office features sustainable timber design and natural materials, providing a stunning, light-filled, and healthy workspace.

“The Civic Precinct is set to enrich the natural and built environment of Geelong, further validating Geelong’s UNESCO City of Design designation, while honouring the city’s industrial heritage.”

Wurriki Nyal is one of the few Australian buildings to utilise mass engineered timber. The building features a 140 kW photovoltaic system and has been built to a 6 Star Green Star and 5 Star NABERS energy rating.