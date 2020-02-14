NH Architecture and Frasers Property officially opened Burwood Brickworks shopping centre in December 2019, considered the ‘world’s most sustainable shopping centre’.

In Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, the antithesis of the consumer experience and sustainable development is thought to be redefined by the project.

The urban regeneration project presents Australia’s first retail build to receive a 6 Green Star Design and As Built rating as well as being the first LBC certified shopping centre in the world.

“The biophilic design uniquely considers human scale, each of the building’s multiple elements offer a sensory experience through the pastiche of contrasting and yet coherent design motifs,” according to NH Architecture.

“Burwood Brickwork’s exists as a tangible embodiment of the LBC’s analogous flower framework, both visually and quantifiably – taking all its energy needs form the sun and renewable sources.”

Fourty percent of the building’s energy is produced by 3300 rooftop solar panels whilst a closed loop system treats all grey water on site for reuse, without producing waste or toxicity.

The design further recognises the cultural significance of relationship to traditional country, through a design collaboration with Balarinji and multi-disciplinary artist Mandy Nicholson.

The rooftop urban farm and striking verdant potted plant façade offer a visual and practical element to the site, with 20 percent of the site dedicated to food growing purposes, with its urban farm being the first of its kind to exist within a shopping centre.

