World’s smallest McDonald’s designed for bees

McDonald’s has revealed its ‘smallest ever’ store – designed to house bees.

A fully functioning beehive, McHive was created by advertising agency NORD DDB to celebrate the company’s new initiative to support the preservation of bees.

The hive has been designed to match the appearance of a modern-day McDonald’s, complete with golden arches and drive-through, as well as tiny bee-sized advertisements.

Many Swedish McDonald’s stores already feature rooftop beehives, with the initiative continuing to grow as more franchisees replace the grass around their restaurants with flowers and plants that support bees’ wellbeing.

Take a look at McHive in the making: