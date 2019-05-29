Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
McDonald's McHive
shareShare

World’s smallest McDonald’s designed for bees

McDonald’s has revealed its ‘smallest ever’ store – designed to house bees.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

29 May 2019 1m read View Author

Worlds-smallest-McDonalds-bees-1732011867.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

McDonald’s has revealed its ‘smallest ever’ store – designed to house bees.

A fully functioning beehive, McHive was created by advertising agency NORD DDB to celebrate the company’s new initiative to support the preservation of bees.

The hive has been designed to match the appearance of a modern-day McDonald’s, complete with golden arches and drive-through, as well as tiny bee-sized advertisements.

Many Swedish McDonald’s stores already feature rooftop beehives, with the initiative continuing to grow as more franchisees replace the grass around their restaurants with flowers and plants that support bees’ wellbeing.

Take a look at McHive in the making:

  • Popular Articles
  • Rinnai air conditioners warranty
    Product News

    A new standard of confidence: Rinnai’s 7-year air conditioning warranty has arrived

  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap