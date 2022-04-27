Fraser & Partners has teamed up with Grange Development to design C6, set to be the world’s tallest hybrid timber tower and Western Australia’s first carbon negative building.

The practice, a research-based offshoot of Elenberg Fraser, has created a design akin to the future Atlassian tower in Sydney. Topping out at 183 metres, C6 signals the arrival of a new guard of building and construction technology.

Grange Development submitted plans to local council this week and hopes that once approved and subsequently completed that C6 will set a precedent in Western Australia and beyond for creating living and breathing buildings that are a positive contribution to the built environment.

“We accepted the challenge to measurably ensure our project would replenish the environment, rather than deprive it,” says Fraser & Partners Director, Reade Dixon.

“The external façade celebrates formally the mass timber structure with its reductive modernist gridded language and expressive diagrid. An architecture rich in material expression and pre-settlement native landscaping, proving that new builds can, in fact, rejuvenate.”

7,400 cubic metres of Cross-Laminated Timber, Glue Laminated Timber and Laminated Veneer Lumber will be used for the build. All the necessary timber required to build the apartment floors, columns and beams can be regrown from just 580 seeds, the total of which can be held in two cupped hands.

The core building structure alone is forecast to sequester over 10,497,600kg of carbon dioxide compared to a traditional concrete structure of a similar size. These energy savings roughly equate to 4,885 economy class seats on a Perth to London long-haul flight.

3,500sqm of floral, edible, and native gardens, and endemic planting schemes will be included in the build that encourage a meaningful connection to place. The space between the ground floor and the tower is a garden landscape that allows the city to breathe; fresh air, sunlight and landscape. An urban farm on the upper ground floor will provide seasonal produce boxes to residents.

The structure will eventually comprise 245 one, two, three and four-bedroom apartments set over 48 levels, with a 500sqm rooftop with an edible garden, dining and entertainment space, and 1,650sqm of communal wellness amenity.

Both Grange Development and Fraser & Partners plan to educate the community regarding smart environmental choices with a 2,000sqm split level, ground floor plaza and public park, set to be gifted back to Council.

Once completed, the developer will open source share the project’s research, design and construction documentation processes to further hybrid timber building methodology.

With a Development Application submitted to council, it is hoped C6 will begin construction later this year. For more information, visit www.c6perth.com.